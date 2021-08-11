Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

IT&E supports NMIBF’s 4-Mile Fun Run

By Press Release
Saipan Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIT&E has stepped up to support Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation’s first fundraising event, the Michelob Ultra 4-Mile Run For Taste and Pokka 4-Mile Sunset Run that will be held on Aug. 28. IT&E is sponsoring the entrance fees of its 15 employees that will participate in the pair of...

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmi#Mile Run#Fun Run#Race#Productivity#Charity#It E#Nmibf#Pokka 4 Mile Rrb#Marianas#Latte Built#Pokka Juice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Politicsthesunpapers.com

Mantua VFW Live and Virtual 5k and 1 Mile “Running for Vets”

Entry is now open. Local officials have given their approval for the event to happen. Runners/walkers will get to experience a beautiful 5K course along with a 1 Mile Walk through Chestnut Branch Park. After the race and walk finish, everyone is invited back to the Mantua VFW Post 7679, 8 New York Ave., Mantua N.J.
CharitiesSaipan Tribune

HANMI thanks in-kind tournament sponsors

Dozens of companies have made in-kind contributions for this Saturday’s 19th Annual HANMI Charity Classic Golf Tournament at Coral Ocean Resort. Glenn Policare, this year’s tournament committee chairman, thanked the companies for their many and diverse donations toward the game and the raffle drawing to be held at the awards luncheon.
Lake Linden, MIWLUC

Bootjack Fun Run 9.06K this weekend

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - The BootJack Fun Run is taking place this Saturday, which playfully features a 9.06K run. Which is about six miles. There are also shorter runs and walks for all ages, including a half-mile kid race. Proceeds this year will go to the Bootjack First Responders.
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Shineman Foundation Supports OCO's Glow-A-Fun Nightime Golf Tournament

Richard S. Shineman Foundation Executive Director Karen Goetz (second from right) and Sr. Administrative Assistant Penny Halstead (r) present Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear (l) and OCO Deputy Executive Director Patrick Waite with a check in support of the agency’s Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament. OCO’s first ever...
Lifestylepinebluffspost.com

5K and Mile Run

The Longhorn Stampede was overcast, windy and smoky on Saturday August 7th. There were fifty-eight participants to run and walk the 5k or one mile at 7 a.m. in the morning. Everyone signed up in their division. Sonja Fornstrom explained the rules and what signs to follow on the roads. All the 5k contestants started first, then the one-mile group brought up the rear family style.
Katy, TXKaty Times

5K fun run supports special needs athletes and inclusion

The Katy Area Running Club’s Back to School 5K not only provides the local running community with a fun Labor Day event but supports a charity focused on including special needs children and adults in running events. The Back to School 5K will take place on Monday September 6 at...
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Alliance kids have fun on the run with new event

Prestine white shirts didn't stay that way very long Tuesday at the Iron Horse Trail, behind First Christian Church in Washington Township. No, within about an hour the shirts featured brightly colored blotches that are the telltale sign that a Color Run had just occurred nearby. For the uninitiated, a Color Run involves a set course participants follow, and at different intervals, loose, brightly colored chalk is tossed in the air as the runners pass. The runners end up with streaks of color on their clothing and in their hair. Tuesday's event started with a group toss of yellow and red chalk among the participants. Children ages 5 to 18 were invited to run in the free event, which this year replaced the Greater Alliance Carnation Festival's Youth Sports competition. The youth run was held in conjunction with the adults' Carnation Trail Run.
GolfSaipan Tribune

‘Support of the island was amazing’

The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands would like to thank everyone—sponsors, the organizing committee, the players, and volunteers—for its successful holding of the 19th Annual HANMI Charity Classic Golf Tournament last Saturday at the Coral Ocean Resort. HANMI president Gloria Cavanagh said after they were forced to cancel...
Newsbug.info

Kids run for fun at Ramble event

DeMOTTE — Adjacent to the finish of the Rotary Ramble 5K Walk and Run and in the shadow of the Fairchild House, a series of smaller “races” were held just after the main race. Running in four categories by age, the children participated in “Fun Runs” in which where they...
Birmingham, ALBham Now

Go the extra mile to support Birmingham—here’s how

Small acts of service can go a long way. Want to know the perfect example? Check out Go the Extra Mile, a Junior League of Birmingham initiative. From coat drives to school supplies, they’re working to make The Magic City a brighter place for all. “This committee can really make...
Alaska Statechilkatvalleynews.com

Thanks for successful, fun e-bike raffle

Lynn Canal Conservation would like to thank everyone who helped make this year’s E-Bike raffle a big success. Sockeye Cycle kindly put the bike together for us, and generously donated a new bike helmet to the winner. Several local groups graciously helped advertise the event. The Southeast Alaska State Fair provided a fun venue, and the weather even gave us sunny days. And special thanks goes to each of you who entered to win the E-Bike. LCC has been a part of this wonderful community for 50 years now, and we feel good about providing a chance to win something so fun and special. Congratulations to this year’s winner, a local resident who tells us that her entire family will be enjoying the E-Bike for years to come. Best wishes for a great summer, everyone!
Deer Park, TXdeer-park.tx.us

Universal Plant Services Run for the Blue 5K Fun Run

Join us on October 16th for the Universal Plant Services Run for the Blue 5k and BBQ Festival supporting Deer Park and La Porte Citizens Police Academy Alumni Associations. There will be tons of kids activities, vendors, BBQ and music. Register today!
Thomson, ILmycarrollcountynews.com

Min's Walk/Run Sept. 4

THOMSON—The 27th Annual Min’s Mississippi Memorial Walk/Run will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, in Thomson. The four-mile walk/run starts at 8 a.m. on the west end of Main Street, past the Thomson causeway campground, on flat, scenic, country blacktop. Every mile will be clearly and accurately indicated with a mile marker and water station. Participants will enjoy great company and delicious baked goods and fruit.
Streetsboro, OHrecord-courier.com

Registration open for Streetsboro 9.11 Mile Remembrance Run

The Streetsboro Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a 9.11 Mile Remembrance Run in memory of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. Those interested may register online or at the department's office at 9307 Route 43. A race flyer and map can be found on the department's website. The registration deadline is Sept. 3.
Whitefish, MTWhitefish Pilot

Great Fish fun run and celebration event canceled

While donations will continue for the Great Fish Community Challenge, the organization behind the giving campaign has decided to cancel the associated fun run and community celebration set for next month. Due to a recent increase is positive COVID-19 cases, the Whitefish Community Foundation has canceled the Great Fish Fun...
Flathead County, MTFlathead Beacon

‘The Most Fun You Can Have Going Four Miles an Hour’

Before the first horn sounds, the starting line is a frenzied mess of boats jockeying for position, making sharp turns to avoid losing momentum or accidentally crossing between the starting buoys. “Imagine running a cross country race, but instead of everyone standing there ready to go you’re not allowed to...
Workoutsmymalonetelegram.com

Mountain View Association’s 5K fun run

Sixty runners and walkers took part Saturday (August 14) in the Mountain View Association’s 5K fun run under clear skies and low humidity. First to finish was Don Hayes, pictured checking his running time of 24 minutes - 22 seconds at the finish line at Jessie’s Mountain View Inn on Wolf Pond Road. Not far behind was Gabrielle Scott, pushing her two-year old son, Charlie, who was “along for the ride.” The friendly competition this year, organized by Brenda Quinn, raised funds for the association’s efforts to fight invasive species in Mountain View and Indian lakes. According to MVA president Tom Munschauer, “Much of what the Mountain View Association does is dedicated to improving water quality. Our invasive weed problem is managed, but needs continued efforts. I thank our members who are major contributors to our many efforts to fight Eurasian milfoil.”
Urbana, OHUrbana Citizen

Furry Scurry Fun Run to be held in October

The Furry Scurry Fun Run will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. All proceeds from this event will benefit His Hands Extended Sanctuary in St. Paris. The sanctuary is most often the last chance for the unwanted, discarded, frail and injured dogs and cats in our community. They work tirelessly to mend the broken pets that arrive at their doorstep. Senior dogs and cats live out their last years in a warm and loving home at the sanctuary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy