Friendswood, TX

Parents file negligence lawsuit against HOA after 13-year-old son with disability drowns in neighborhood pool

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple whose son died last week in a Friendswood neighborhood pool has filed a lawsuit against the facility’s owners and managers. The Heritage Park Village Homeowners Association and two management companies, Houston Community Management Services Inc. and Associa Living Inc., are named as defendants in court documents, which allege that the facility owners and managers contributed to the juvenile’s death.

