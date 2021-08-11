Elkins Police Department seizes 15 marijuana plants
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Acting on an anonymous tip, Elkins Police Department (EPD) officers found and seized 15 marijuana plants near Wilson Lane on Wednesday. After receiving the tip, Corporal C.G. Boatwright, Corporal B.D. Tice, and Patrolmen N.G. Elbon, R.S. Goux, J.L. Rutter and R.A. Summerfield responded to a wooded area south of Wilson Lane. The officers searched the area on foot and discovered a plot where 15 marijuana plants were being grown. Officers also found gardening tools allegedly stored nearby by the grower.www.wdtv.com
