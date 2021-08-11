Cancel
Elkins, WV

Elkins Police Department seizes 15 marijuana plants

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Acting on an anonymous tip, Elkins Police Department (EPD) officers found and seized 15 marijuana plants near Wilson Lane on Wednesday. After receiving the tip, Corporal C.G. Boatwright, Corporal B.D. Tice, and Patrolmen N.G. Elbon, R.S. Goux, J.L. Rutter and R.A. Summerfield responded to a wooded area south of Wilson Lane. The officers searched the area on foot and discovered a plot where 15 marijuana plants were being grown. Officers also found gardening tools allegedly stored nearby by the grower.

