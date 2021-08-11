Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Get Ready to Exterminate Some Pests in DUNGEONS & DRAGONS with MONSTER HUNTS WEEKLY: Issue 27

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Neefa is a nightmare bunny fey that you can now use in your Dungeons & Dragons games. These creatures are annoying and terrible. They screech and shriek to damage anything perceived as a threat. The Neefa find their home in the Feywild and sound like something that could easily...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dungeons Dragons#Pests#Color#Pest Control#D D#Monster Hunts Weekly#Dms Guild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Schertz, TXschertz.com

Virtual Dungeons & Dragons

Join us for Dungeons & Dragons. We will be playing every Saturday from 1:00PM-5:00PM online using Roll20 to play and Discord to talk. You don't need to bring anything and beginners are welcome. This program is for teens (13+) and adults. Email April for details.
Video GamesPolygon

Can fantasy movies like The Green Knight ever measure up to Dungeons & Dragons?

Even more so than Space Jam: A New Legacy, David Lowery’s film The Green Knight runs on game logic. Dev Patel’s Sir Gawain traipses from side quest to side quest, losing and regaining various items and power-ups. There’s also — spoiler alert? — a full-on close-up of Gawain’s seminal fluid. I won’t tell you where, because I like to preserve the magic of cinema. This is probably something you won’t see in a game anytime soon.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Rust is getting an underwater biome, underwater dungeons, and fishing

You can expect there to be a bit of a watery theme to Rust this month. Developer Facepunch Studios has revealed that this month’s Going Deep update introduces an underwater biome with procedural underwater lab dungeons, submarines, torpedoes, sharks, spear guns, fishing, and underwater ambience effects. You’ll find the new...
Marathon, FLkeysweekly.com

MARATHON LIBRARY HOSTS ‘DUNGEONS & DRAGONS’ FOR ALL AGES

In the modern, glass-walled activity room of the new Marathon library exists an ancient adventure like no other, a trip through mystical lands and far-off realms using the powers of imagination and storytelling. We’re talking, of course, about Dungeons & Dragons, the most popular and engaging role-playing game ever created. Loved by millions around the world, D&D serves as a platform for adventurers of all ages and backgrounds to explore a world outside their often stressful daily lives through a character of their own design.
HobbiesDen of Geek

How Adventures in the Forgotten Realms puts Dungeons & Dragons Flavor in Magic: The Gathering

This article is presented by Wizards of the Coast. Magic: The Gathering’s new Dungeons & Dragons crossover set, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, is finally in the wild. AFR promised to be a crossover with MTG in more than just name, but they’re two wildly different games. How could you capture the feel of a D&D campaign in a card game? The answer seems to be in the flavor: it’s not just how you play a game of Magic with AFR cards that captures D&D; it’s in how well the new set captures the vibe of a campaign with art, card names, and the variability it’s introduced to each hand of Magic: The Gathering.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Dungeons & Dragons Online Receives New Monsters, Systems, and More

Dungeons & Dragons Online has received its latest content update called Sinister Secret of Saltmarsh which brings a new monsters into the mix alongside new systems and more. We’ve got the details. We actually shared news of this update way back in February, but it’s finallyi here. The first thing...
Video Gamespinalcentral.com

Game Review: Stars don't shine for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (not Baldur’s Gate) takes place in the Icewind Dale Trilogy by R.A. Salvatore. Set during the first book, The Crystal Shard, you’d imagine that the lush world that is brought to the page by Salvatore would just be fodder for a decent story and game. But no, you won’t find any of that here. With a lackluster story and subpar controls/design, you’re better off looking elsewhere for your fantasy fix.
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Is Getting Another Funko Pop

Warduke, the Dungeons & Dragons action figure/cartoon chracter/tertiary NPC, is getting immortalized as a Funko POP! Later this fall, Funko will release a new POP! figure based on Warduke, a strange but popular piece of Dungeons & Dragons lore. GameStop will have the exclusive on the figure, which comes with a twenty-sided dice. The Warduke figure will be released in October, shortly after the character's first official foray into Fifth Edition canon in the new adventure The Wild Beyond the Witchlight.
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

Aquinas College took on Dungeons & Dragon this summer in a special camp for kids!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Dungeons, dragons, mapmaking, roleplaying and more were what the Aquinas College (AQ) Dungeons & Dragons campers got to enjoy this Summer. Campers prepared for an adventure of epic proportions as AQ’s “Masters” guided them to create their own unique fantasy universe, brought to life characters and monsters, and ultimately led other adventurers through dramatic encounters of their own design. At the end of July Aquinas College’s sold out Dungeons & Dragons camp took place and brought to life a beloved game for many campers. Due to high demand, Aquinas College cannot wait to bring back the camp next Summer for more campers to enjoy.
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Now Has a Nerf Blaster

Dungeon Masters have a new tool to subjugate their D&D players with, as Hasbro has released a new Nerf Blaster inspired by Dungeons & Dragons. The Nerf DragonPower blaster is a new dragon-themed Nerf blaster that shoots single darts. The description for the blaster notes that it was inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game and actually uses D&D branding on its packaging. The DragonPower blaster includes a dragon scale and spikes design meant to evoke red dragons....we think. The grip also includes an etching of the D&D logo on it.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

It's PUBG free week, go get some chicken

Genre-defining battle royale PUBG: Battlegrounds is free to play this week, all week, on Steam. This now-yearly festival is like as not the best time to really get into a plane and then jump out of it and then kill everyone you meet, one where you're guaranteed that a good chunk of the people you meet will also have never done it as well. You've probably heard of this game before. (Hint: It used to be called Playerunknown's Battlegrounds.)
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Dungeons and Dragons RPG System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-560 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805. Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 360X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti. Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8370. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 6GB. RAM: 8 GB.
ComicsComicBook

DC Comics Just Gave Superman Some Very Dungeons & Dragons-Like Ability Scores

A variant cover for an upcoming DC Comics series just showed off Superman's ability scores. DC Comics just announced Dark Knights of Steel, a new fantasy-themed miniseries featuring new versions of classic DC superheroes. EW had a first look at the new series by Tom Taylor and Yasmine Putri, which included several variant covers for the first issue. One of those covers, illustrated by Putri, paid homage to Dark Knights of Steel's very obvious Dungeons & Dragons influences. The cover shows a young version of Superman standing behind a character sheet that shows off Superman's very OP-stats. While the ability scores listed behind Superman aren't exactly D&D ability scores (Agility and Speed seem to have replaced Dexterity, Stamina has replaced Constitution, and Wisdom is missing entirely), it's pretty clear that the cover implies that Superman and his allies are about to find themselves in some scenarios not unlike what you'd find in a D&D adventure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy