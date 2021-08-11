Get Ready to Exterminate Some Pests in DUNGEONS & DRAGONS with MONSTER HUNTS WEEKLY: Issue 27

A variant cover for an upcoming DC Comics series just showed off Superman's ability scores. DC Comics just announced Dark Knights of Steel, a new fantasy-themed miniseries featuring new versions of classic DC superheroes. EW had a first look at the new series by Tom Taylor and Yasmine Putri, which included several variant covers for the first issue. One of those covers, illustrated by Putri, paid homage to Dark Knights of Steel's very obvious Dungeons & Dragons influences. The cover shows a young version of Superman standing behind a character sheet that shows off Superman's very OP-stats. While the ability scores listed behind Superman aren't exactly D&D ability scores (Agility and Speed seem to have replaced Dexterity, Stamina has replaced Constitution, and Wisdom is missing entirely), it's pretty clear that the cover implies that Superman and his allies are about to find themselves in some scenarios not unlike what you'd find in a D&D adventure.
