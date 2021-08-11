Cancel
Why Cardona is now expressing support for student and staff vaccine mandates

By Matt Zalaznick
districtadministration.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeachers and students may be required to get COVID vaccines to keep schools open throughout the pandemic, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona says. California and New York City have so far required teachers to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing. Cardona not only said he supports these mandates but might also expand the requirement once the vaccines are fully authorized by the FDA for Americans of all ages.

