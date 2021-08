Mayor Walsh says, “at this pivotal moment, it is especially meaningful that we welcome the first woman to lead New York as governor”. “Governor Cuomo’s resignation ensures that the focus of our state government will be squarely on the work of the people of New York. At this pivotal moment, it is especially meaningful that we welcome the first woman to lead New York as governor, Kathy Hochul. As an alumna of Syracuse University, she knows this city well and has consistently shown both a strong understanding of and support for the people of Syracuse. I wish Lieutenant Governor Hochul well as she prepares for her new duties and pledge my assistance to her in serving Syracuse and all of New York State.”