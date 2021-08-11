Cancel
Northeastern to require indoor mask wearing this fall

universalhub.com
 6 days ago

Northeastern University today added indoor mask use to vaccination as being required by all students and staff, due to the delta variant. At the start of the fall term, fully vaccinated and unvaccinated students, faculty, staff, visitors, and vendors will also be required to wear a mask indoors—effective when students move into university housing or on Monday, September 6 for faculty, staff, and students not in university housing.

www.universalhub.com

