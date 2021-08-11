Northeastern to require indoor mask wearing this fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania announced new plans on Thursday on how it will combat the COVID-19 pandemic as students and faculty return to campus for the fall semester. The university says in a release that students and staff will now have to mask up indoors with some exceptions. Officials say people must wear face coverings except in single occupancy offices and shared spaces where six feet of distancing can be maintained. The rules also do not apply to roommates in campus housing. As of right now, Penn says that more than 84% of its faculty and staff are fully vaccinated, while almost 80% of its students have gotten their COVID-19 shots. Penn says they expect their vaccination rates to increase and reach 90% by September. Those who aren’t vaccinated will be required to go through regular screening tests. The university will also still test people who are symptomatic and gateway testing — and isolating if necessary — as they return to campus later this month.