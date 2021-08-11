Cancel
Blue Rapids, KS

Valley Heights Schools encourages facemasks, policy subject to change

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLUE RAPIDS, Kan. (WIBW) - Valley Heights Schools will not require facemasks to be worn in school facilities quite yet. Valley Heights Schools USD 498 says its Board of Education decided that it would encourage students, faculty and staff to wear facemasks inside school facilities, but will not require them to do so. However, in compliance with guidance from the Transportation Security Administration, students and adults will be required to wear masks on any school vehicle.

