Schifferdecker Aquatic Center releases end-of-season schedule
JOPLIN, Mo. – With back-to-school season approaching, Joplin Parks and Recreation has announced the end-of-season schedule for Schifferdecker Aquatic Center. Schifferdecker Aquatic Center, located at 4th & Schifferdecker, will be open daily through Sunday, August 15. The facility will be closed August 16 – 20 and will reopen for the final weekend of the season on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22 from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The facility will officially close for the season on Sunday, August 22 at 6:00 p.m.www.koamnewsnow.com
