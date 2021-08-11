Cancel
Joplin, MO

Schifferdecker Aquatic Center releases end-of-season schedule

koamnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOPLIN, Mo. – With back-to-school season approaching, Joplin Parks and Recreation has announced the end-of-season schedule for Schifferdecker Aquatic Center. Schifferdecker Aquatic Center, located at 4th & Schifferdecker, will be open daily through Sunday, August 15. The facility will be closed August 16 – 20 and will reopen for the final weekend of the season on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22 from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The facility will officially close for the season on Sunday, August 22 at 6:00 p.m.

