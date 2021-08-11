Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Middle children are often the most successful sibling in their families, according to research

By Danielle Sinay
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago

Middle children are unfairly stereotyped as apprehensive underachievers who suffer from parental neglect, but research shows that they’re actually quite ambitious: Many middle children grow up to be the most successful members of their families , and several have gone onto become some of the most accomplished people in history.

“[Middle children] are considered to be neglected, be resentful, have no drive, have a negative outlook, and feel like they don’t belong,” Katrin Schumann, co-author of The Secret Power of Middle Children , told Psychology Today — though she believes they’d been quite harshly misjudged. Written in collaboration with psychologist and researcher Dr. Catherine Salmon, Schumman investigated the phenomenon of “middle child syndrome” in her book, concluding that being born in the middle actually comes with unexpected advantages.

While middle children do tend to be neglected by their parents (and researchers), this actually benefits them in the long run. “They become more independent, think outside the box, feel less pressure to conform , and are more empathetic,” she explained. “Middles are not embittered wallflowers — they are social beings and great team players.”

According to Schumann, “fifty-two percent of our presidents have been middles,” as well as Martin Luther King Jr., Abraham Lincoln, and Madonna. “All are visionary middles with strong leadership qualities,” she pointed out. Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Diana Ross are fellow middle children turned legendary pop-stars.

Thus, middle-born children are clearly more ambitious than we were led to previously believe — maybe even more so than the oldest. “Most people see firsts as having drive and ambition, but middles do too, it’s just directed elsewhere,” she explained, as middles as more interested in concepts like justice over power or prestige.

“Middles are often motivated by social causes,” she said, citing Nelson Mandela and suffragette Susan B. Anthony as examples. “When they do enter into a more traditional business, they are great innovators and team leaders, such as Bill Gates.” Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, is a middle child turned tech tycoon, too.

Middles are also known to be “trailblazers,” like Charles Darwin and William Dell. They “are more likely to affect change than any other birth order,” Schumman said, adding that this is due to their willingness to try new things. “One study, for example, showed that 85 percent of middles were open to new ideas, like cold fusion, compared to only 50 percent of firsts.”

Lastly, Schumman provided middle children with some life advice. “You’ll be happiest if you continue to carve your own path through life and take calculated risks,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to rock the boat once in a while.”

Comments / 1

Indy100

Indy100

60K+
Followers
3K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Charles Darwin
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Fusion#Middle Child Syndrome#Sanawarfatima#Marlsdeangelis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipsfranchising.com

4 Tips On Making Family Succession Succeed

Do what you love, love what you do, and love who you do it with. Now, 5 years into running a business with my brother Levi after taking over our father’s Re-Bath franchise-expanded in 2019 to take over a neighboring franchise territory-we couldn’t picture running things any other way. All...
KidsWoodlands Online& LLC

The Most Common Learning Styles for Children

No two children are the same; everyone learns differently. If your child is falling behind in school, they may not be receiving the individualized attention they need in order to succeed. As parents, it is important that we identify and understand our children’s learning styles, so we may set them up for academic success. Here are four of the most common learning styles for children:
Peterborough, NHledgertranscript.com

ParentWise: Finding middle ground de-stresses your children

Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the Olympics due to the pressure of being the best is a lesson for all parents. Biles was “struggling with the stress of being the greatest gymnast in history, and outside expectations were just too hard to combat,” NY Times. I doubt your children have that kind of stress, but it’s worth taking an inventory of what pressures they do feel. What expectations are they trying to meet?
RelationshipsThe Conversation

How to design appropriate methods for research involving children

This article is published through collaboration between PUSKAPA and The Conversation Indonesia, and is the second in a series of two articles on ethics, opportunities and challenges in involving children in research. Researchers who explore children’s lives need to carefully design the research to ensure the children can articulate their...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

3 Reasons Neurotic People Have So Many Relationship Problems

New research looks broadly at personality from an interpersonal perspective, shedding new light on neuroticism. People high in neuroticism tend to worry, be angry, and feel depressed, creating potential relationship problems. Positive relationships could bring about positive personality changes, such as better emotion regulation skills, even in highly neurotic people.
EconomyNewsTimes

12 truths every successful entrepreneur knows

A person's success is determined by the way he thinks and acts. These truths are indispensable in the mind of every entrepreneur who is getting the results they want. It is no big secret that really successful people have a different mindset and are willing to do what the rest are not. There are certain truths that can truly impact the way we view our current situation and where we are going. These are just some of them.
Chicago, ILInc.com

Success Doesn't Require Neglecting Your Family

I was fresh out of college. I had scraped together whatever money I could to buy a plane ticket to an entrepreneur conference that was being held in Chicago. I was a wannabe at this point with a new company not even off the ground, yet. I was asked to...
Family Relationshipsclassixphilly.com

List of Celebrities That Are Middle Children

The universal argument amongst EVERY sibling; Who is the favorite child?! August 12th is National Middle Child Day, so we’re giving the crown to the middle children (at least for today). Being the middle child is an important duty now! Making sure the younger one doesn’t complain too much and keeping the older sibling out of trouble is like a full-time job. Did you know that your favorite celebrity is a middle child?!
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

11 Signs of Avoidance Behavior Never to Ignore

Do you find yourself declining a night out with friends as you would rather stay home and watch TV? It’s okay to do this occasionally, but if you make a habit of it, you may be using avoidance behavior. It could be that crowds make you uncomfortable, so you end up play with the host’s animals rather than interacting with people.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Narcissist types and what makes each tick

Chances are you've met a narcissist. Someone who thinks they're better than everyone else, dominates the conversation and loves the limelight. But scientists are increasingly realizing that not all narcissists are the same—some are, in fact, extremely insecure. In our new paper, published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, we...
SciencePosted by
Indy100

Science says conspiracy ‘truthers’ tend to share these traits

As Covid-19 spread, so too did conspiratorial thinking. And while it doesn’t take a scientist to spot the correlation, a team of researchers did actually prove it.A new Yale study, published in Nature Human Behaviour Journal, found that that Covid-19 has inflated several individuals’ feelings of paranoia — especially in regions wherein mask-wearing was mandated. The research also determined that the more paranoid an individual was, the more likely they were to believe — and/or promote — conspiracy theories regarding mask-wearing, vaccine safety, and fabrications from QAnon.“Our psychology is massively impacted by the state of the world around us,”...
FitnessRunnersWorld

The Benefits of Outdoor Exercise on Your Brain, According to New Research

Brain structure improves with time spent outdoors, regardless of sun exposure, activity, or other factors, new research suggests. The researchers believe fresh air could be behind the brain-building benefits, which is another reason to sneak in a weekday run and to take your runs outside when you can. As runners,...
Family Relationshipsvelillum.com

Healthy Children and Families Recommendations

It isn’t always easy to raise a family. You and your children are both quite busy. There is a lot to do in a short amount of time. However, the stakes are incredibly high. Many children today are overweight or obese. Weight loss can be aided by a healthy, active lifestyle. Diabetes, heart disease, asthma, and high blood pressure can all be prevented with it.

Comments / 1

Community Policy