The Kissing Booth 3 Kinda Pulled A Game of Thrones

All the rumors are true! After much teasing through Twitter and Instagram, the new single and video from Lizzo and Cardi B is finally here, and it is everything!. Not only is the song ​​Lizzo’s first single in two years, it’s a collab between two artists that fans have been waiting to see happen. The pair had already starred together in 2019’s Hustlers, but this is their first time actually hopping on a track together — and it’s safe to say that Rumors is nothing short of a bop. The song’s triumphant horn-heavy hook perfectly compliments Lizzo’s signature sing-rapping, and of course there’s that fire verse from Cardi about “fake news” in the entertainment industry and how she continues to rise above the lies that have been published about her.