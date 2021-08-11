Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Kissing Booth 3 Kinda Pulled A Game of Thrones

By Kelly Schremph
Refinery29
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers are ahead. The Kissing Booth first debuted on Netflix back in May 2018 and made the world collectively feel like a teenager again. From secret crushes to lifelong friendships being put to the test, it was impossible not to immerse ourselves in some good old-fashioned high school drama. But these characters and storylines didn’t just come out of nowhere. The Kissing Booth is based on Beth Reekles' books series, which has served as a helpful guideline as to where Elle Evans’ journey will wind up at the end of all this.

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kissing Booth 3#A Game Of Thrones#Harvard#Berkeley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
IBTimes

Lena Headey, Hannah Waddingham Revisit Traumatic 'Game Of Thrones' Scene

Lena Headey and Hannah Waddingham recently looked back on their time on "Game of Thrones," including one traumatic scene they filmed. The two friends reunited for a video chat for Entertainment Weekly, where Waddingham recalled meeting Headey on her first day on the set of the HBO series. They had shot the sequence in which her character, "Shame Nun" Septa Unella, parades a naked Cersei (Headey) through the crowded streets of King's Landing while chanting "Shame!"
CelebritiesRefinery29

WATCH: Lizzo And Cardi B’s Nostalgic ‘Rumors’ Video Is An Ode To Curvy Black Women

All the rumors are true! After much teasing through Twitter and Instagram, the new single and video from Lizzo and Cardi B is finally here, and it is everything!. Not only is the song ​​Lizzo’s first single in two years, it’s a collab between two artists that fans have been waiting to see happen. The pair had already starred together in 2019’s Hustlers, but this is their first time actually hopping on a track together — and it’s safe to say that Rumors is nothing short of a bop. The song’s triumphant horn-heavy hook perfectly compliments Lizzo’s signature sing-rapping, and of course there’s that fire verse from Cardi about “fake news” in the entertainment industry and how she continues to rise above the lies that have been published about her.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The reunion of two Game of Thrones actors

They know each other very well and thanks to the series of Game of Thrones shared a story that left its mark on fans of the epic show HBO. Emilia Clarke Y Jason Momoa They met again and celebrated the occasion through Instagram, where the young actress uploaded a photo with her former partner in which the actors are very happy. The image did not go unnoticed and more than two million people liked it.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Jurnee Smollett Breaks Bad

For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. From the age of just 10 months old, Jurnee Smollett has built an illustrious acting career, appearing in projects that...
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

What day is The Kissing Booth 3 coming to Netflix?

The Kissing Booth 3 is coming to Netflix very soon! The third and final installment to the Netflix original film series will be released in the next few days, and we are very excited about it. Fans, including myself, have been waiting for the day this movie would hit the...
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

The Kissing Booth 3 release time where you live

Noah, Marco or Lee? That’s the million-dollar question on the mind of fans anxiously awaiting the arrival of The Kissing Booth 3!. The good news is that fans will soon know who exactly Elle chooses to be with and what college she’ll be heading off to when The Kissing Booth 3 arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Anticipated to be the final film in the beloved franchise, the movie is expected to be one of Netflix’s biggest films of the summer and you’re probably wondering when exactly you can stream the film on Netflix where you live.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Kissing Booth 3 spoilers: Who gets engaged in The Kissing Booth 3? – Netflix News

The Kissing Booth 3 is finally streaming on Netflix and boy what a wild and unexpectedly crazy ride the final film in the beloved franchise turned out to be. While we anticipated the final film in the trilogy would once again bring the romance and drama, nothing could prepare us for the many shocking twists and turns the writers threw our way across the movie. If you haven’t yet had the chance to complete the film, this might be a good place to bookmark this piece and return after watching as we’re able to get into some major spoilers!
Moviescelebritypage.com

Meganne Young Teases Final Storylines In 'The Kissing Booth 3'

The friend group of Elle (Joey King), Noah (Jacob Elordi), Lee (Joel Courtney) and Rachel (Meganne Young) are back and this time, they're celebrating their last summer before heading off to college. To make the most of the summer, Elle and Lee attempt to complete a summer bucket list. According...
MoviesHello Magazine

Viewers are saying the same thing about Kissing Booth 3

Kissing Booth 3 finally landed on Netflix on Wednesday, and viewers have been saying the same thing about the third instalment of the popular film series. The film follows Elle during the summer before she heads to college, where she is faced with whether she should move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfil her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Where Was the Kissing Booth 3 Filmed?

Based on the namesake book series by Beth Reekles, ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ is the third installment in the immensely popular Netflix film series titled ‘The Kissing Booth.’ It is set not long after Elle (Joey King) and Lee Flynn’s (Joel Courtney) graduation. The two friends, along with Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Rachel (Meganne Young), come to the Flynn family’s beach house to spend the last summer there.
Moviesfangirlish.com

See New Pictures From ‘The Kissing Booth 3’

It’s right around the corner – The Kissing Booth 3. It’s a movie that we can’t wait for, but also one that we’re dreading. Not because we don’t love it, but because we know we will and it really sucks to end any era. The movie is set to premiere...
MoviesPosted by
whowhatwear

Joel Courtney Bids Adieu to The Kissing Booth

I have a confession to make: I was late to the Kissing Booth party. I know, I know. I’ve been missing out, but better late than never, they say. So when I got the opportunity to speak with star Joel Courtney for the Netflix franchise’s third and final film, it was time for a little Kissing Booth binge session. Now, I fully understand why it’s one of the streaming service’s most successful movie projects of all time. The Kissing Booth is a heartwarming, feel-good watch from start to finish, but more than that, it’s the loveable characters that keep you coming back for more. Name a better BFF duo than Elle and Lee. I’ll wait. Elle and Noah? Straight-up #couplegoals. And don’t get me started on Marco, our dreamy potential rival. The on-screen dynamic between the films’ young stars is *chef’s kiss*.
TV & VideosRefinery29

You Have 8 New Netflix Treats To Stream This Weekend — Here’s What’s Worth Watching

As the end of summer nears, so does the end of a beloved Netflix series: the Kissing Booth films. Earlier this week, the streaming platform premiered The Kissing Booth 3, the final chapter in the teen rom-com that put Joey King and Jacob Elordi on the Hollywood map. Expect more kissing and maybe even the presence of a booth or two — along with the bittersweet emotions that come with a farewell to King’s recent high school graduate Elle and her oft-grumpy college dreamboat Noah (Elordi).

Comments / 0

Community Policy