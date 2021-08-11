Cancel
Packers Practice Notebook, August 11th: Matt LaFleur talks inside linebackers, Za’Darius Smith rehabs on the field

By justis.mosqueda
Acme Packing Company
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that the team will not be “going hard” three days in a row in camp, as the organization believes in an alternative way to get players ready for the season while also keeping their players healthy. After two hard days prior, this was Green Bay’s scheduled lighter day, as the team gets ready for their first preseason game of 2021 this weekend against the Houston Texans.

