Wyatt Teller on potential extension: The better the team does, we all get paid

The Browns need to cut down to 85 players by the end of Tuesday. According to Spotrac, the Browns have 90 players on their active roster, which means to meet the guidelines of the NFL, they’ll need to cut five players by Tuesday, followed by another five at the end of the week. They’ll then need to 17 after the last preseason game. That’s 27 total players who aren’t going to be on the team in three weeks’ time.