Artists Should Never Take on a Commission Without a Contract

(Alexandria, MN) From inside his shop at his home near Villard, MN Jeff Roste is creating something new, again. Already his company, Creative Impact Design, is in the business of creating a wide variety of printed material; however, if you've ever talked to Jeff for more than a few minutes you know he has all kinds of pursuits that lend to his creativity. The latest is the art of creating wooden signs. It's something that caught his eye and led him to contacting one of the best to ever do it, retired Disney artist Raymond Kinman. Before you knew it, Jeff was ordering a special wood out of Malaysia called jelutong. The trees which produce this light-colored Southeast Asian softwood are better known for their sap being tapped and used in the production of latex. It can grow to approximately 200 feet tall. Jeff ordered enough to keep him busy for a while. Already quite handy with wood, Jeff is someone with an eye for detail and the patience to start following the artform Kinman used often in his 40+ years working as a Disney artist. His wood carved signs and art are all over Disney properties and Jeff is hoping to begin to add a few more of his own in the lakes area. Kinman is passing along his knowledge to other interested persons, like Roste, as a way to make sure that the skill doesn't fade away after he dies.