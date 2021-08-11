Cancel
UEFA

WATCH: Edouard Mendy timely intervention keeps Chelsea in the lead against Villarreal

By Fellipe Miranda
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few minutes after Hakim Ziyech found the opener for Chelsea against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup, our Spanish opponents found the impetus to start threatening the Blues’ defensive third. Fullback Juan Foyth found striker Boulaye Dia making a good run to the box, right into the space left between two of Chelsea’s defenders. The chance had a very high likelihood of being converted into a goal, if it wasn’t for Edouard Mendy’s timely intervention from very close range.

UEFAgoal.com

‘I didn't always want to be a goalkeeper’ – Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy

The Senegalese shared his football journey and disclosed how he detested standing between the goalposts earlier in his career. Senegal international and Chelsea star Edouard Mendy has revealed that he once didn't want to be a goalkeeper. Prior to his move to the Premier League giants, the 29-year-old was relatively...
UEFAgoal.com

Mendy admits to Chelsea transfer fear ahead of £22m move to Stamford Bridge

The highly-rated Senegal international goalkeeper joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 and is now a Champions League winner. Edouard Mendy admits to fearing that a move to Chelsea would never happen, with the Senegal international expecting the Blues to favour an alternative option when looking to land a new goalkeeper.
UEFATribal Football

​Edouard Mendy reveals anxiety before completing Chelsea move

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy admits he faced anxiety over a move to the club last summer. The Senegal international was recruited by the Blues from Rennes in the summer of 2020. Mendy, who helped the team win the Champions League last season, admits having some nerves about joining such a...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Edouard Mendy happy to be team player in Chelsea’s Super Cup win

Edouard Mendy praised fellow goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after he came off the bench to save two penalties in Chelsea’s Super Cup shoot-out win over Villarreal. The France stopper had started the game but was substituted in the closing stages of extra-time before hailing the team success for the Blues. Hakim...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Leicester City vs Villarreal preview: Team news, predicted lineups, ones to watch, how to watch, and kick-off time.

Leicester City host Villarreal on Wednesday night in their last pre-season game before the Foxes start their season on Saturday in the Community Shield versus Manchester City. Leicester will be hoping they can produce a better performance than their last three games for the fans returning to the King Power, as they look to put up a good fight against Villarreal.
UEFAPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

How Petr Cech Convinced Edouard Mendy to Sign for Chelsea Last Summer

Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy has revealed Petr Čech's role in persuading him to move to Stamford Bridge last year. The Senegalese completed a move to west London on a five-year contract last summer, with former boss Frank Lampard stating then that the former Rennes man would increase competition between the sticks for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who endured a difficult start to the previous campaign.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Watch: Kepa Arrizabalaga wins penalty shootout for Chelsea against Villarreal

It was Chelsea that took the lead a couple minutes shy of the half-hour mark, through Hakim Ziyech . Kai Havertz did superbly down the left side before squaring the ball for the Moroccan, who made no mistake with a cool finish. Villarreal equalised heading into the final 15; Gerard Moreno played a smart one-two before converting superbly with his weaker right foot. Unai Emery’s men did themselves proud, but came up short in the crucial moment.

Comments / 0

