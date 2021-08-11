WATCH: Edouard Mendy timely intervention keeps Chelsea in the lead against Villarreal

A few minutes after Hakim Ziyech found the opener for Chelsea against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup, our Spanish opponents found the impetus to start threatening the Blues’ defensive third. Fullback Juan Foyth found striker Boulaye Dia making a good run to the box, right into the space left between two of Chelsea’s defenders. The chance had a very high likelihood of being converted into a goal, if it wasn’t for Edouard Mendy’s timely intervention from very close range.