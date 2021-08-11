Cancel
NBA

Former Ducks impress in NBA Summer League

By Jared Mack
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flurry of NBA action last night featured multiple former Ducks having impressive performances. Bol Bol’s Denver Nuggets faced off against Payton Pritchard’s Boston Celtics, Chris Duarte had another solid performance for Indiana, and Louis King of the Sacramento Kings dropped a team-high in scoring in a win over the Wizards.

NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard’s response after epic 92-point game

Payton Pritchard has had quite the summer as he prepares for his second season with the Boston Celtics. The former Oregon guard has lit it up at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and most recently, Pritchard torched things at the Portland Pro-Am. Pritchard had games of 60 and 92 points at the Pro-Am which has Celtics fans giddy about improvements he has made over the summer.
NBAIdaho8.com

Pritchard, Mitchell among standouts at NBA Summer League

Payton Pritchard arrived at the NBA Summer League looking to show he deserves major minutes this upcoming season with the Boston Celtics. Mission accomplished. The second-year point guard has been one of the biggest stars in Las Vegas, averaging 20.3 points, 8.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds in three games while helping the unbeaten Celtics reach Tuesday night’s championship game against the Sacramento Kings. He shot 57.7% from 3-point range in and his 1.38 points per possession is tops among all Summer League players. Pritchard won’t play in the title game because he left Las Vegas after three games due to a prior family engagement.
NBANBC Sports

Pritchard is done with Celtics Summer League after stellar run

Payton Pritchard's run with the Boston Celtics' NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas has come to an end. “We were able to talk as a team and an organization and Payton won’t be with us the rest of the way,” Celtics Summer League coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters Friday. “That’s a prior engagement he made months ago and it’s something we honored. We'll be moving forward”
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Ping Pong table: Takeaways from Summer League for the Denver Nuggets roster

Who was the most impressive player on the Denver Nuggets summer league roster?. Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn): It has to be Bones Hyland for me. Entering summer league, I had limited my expectations for Denver’s 26th overall pick, partially due to restraint and partially due to my previous evaluation of Hyland as simply a scorer with deep range. While those aspects of Bones’ game shown through spectacularly, I wasn’t expecting to see Bones display such impressive basketball IQ at such an early point. His ability to read the floor, navigate traffic, and consistently find great shots for himself and his teammates was eye opening to me. Though I still have concerns about his slight frame and his attention to detail defensively, it’s impossible to NOT be impressed with Bones at this point.
NBASporting News

NBA Summer League winners and losers: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green shine in Las Vegas

Whenever discussing anything related to NBA Summer League action, caveats must be part of the conversation. These are not true NBA games, as players are just being thrown on the floor with limited time to develop any sort of chemistry. The style is best suited for those with a score-first mentality who can take advantage of disorganized defenses. (Anyone remember Anthony Randolph?) The NBA Summer League offers such a small sample size that "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas" is often the best approach when it comes to evaluations.
NBAPosted by
NESN

Celtics Offer Update On Payton Pritchard, Yam Madar For Summer League Final

The Boston Celtics clinched a spot in the Summer League championship game Tuesday, but it’s to be determined whether they’ll be with two of their most exciting players. Payton Pritchard left the Celtics in Las Vegas to participate in the Portland Pro Am, something worked out between him and the team. After Boston clinched the title game, Pritchard tweeted out his intention to head back to UNLV to be with his team.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Patrick Williams Among NBA Summer League Standouts

Patrick Williams among NBA Summer League standouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2021 NBA Summer League wrapped up on Tuesday night with the Sacramento Kings taking down the Boston Celtics in the championship game. From highly-touted rookies to second-year pros on the rise, some of the game’s brightest...
NBANBC Sports

Report: Former Celtic Rajon Rondo on the move again

Former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo is on the move yet again. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Rondo, along with Patrick Beverly and Daniel Oturu, had been dealt from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe. The Grizzlies will be Rondo's ninth...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

JJ Redick Says Kevin Durant Is The Best Player In The NBA: "He Doesn’t Count! He’s A Cheat Code And There’s No One On Planet Earth That Can Do What He Does As Efficiently As He Does It."

Kevin Durant has had a good year in terms of basketball, bouncing back from an Achilles injury suffered during his time with the Golden State Warriors. During the 2020-21 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant averaged 26.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 5.6 APG, and later led Team USA to the gold medal in the Olympics. His performances this season have reminded the world that he is a top-tier superstar, and he has a very good claim to being the best player in the world.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Celtics, Knicks Reportedly Agree To Sign-And-Trade

Shortly after free agency started, the New York Knicks reportedly signed Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal. On Tuesday, however, the team officially announced the move as a sign-and trade. The Knicks have acquired Fournier and two future second-round picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for cash...
NBA247Sports

What anonymous NBA scouts are saying about Bronny James

With the 2021 NBA Draft officially in the books, scouts are already taking a look ahead to the future college recruiting classes and the top players to come. Unsurprisingly, LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, is already heavily under the microscope. At just 16 years old, James is currently a 247Sports...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Report: The controversial reason Bucks let P.J. Tucker walk to Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks just won the NBA title, but they also just lost a key piece in free agency with P.J. Tucker joining the rival Miami Heat on a two-year, $15 million deal. Tucker seemed to be a bit blindsided by the Bucks not making a stronger effort to bring him back in an emotional message put on social media Monday night.

