Former Ducks impress in NBA Summer League

Who was the most impressive player on the Denver Nuggets summer league roster?. Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn): It has to be Bones Hyland for me. Entering summer league, I had limited my expectations for Denver’s 26th overall pick, partially due to restraint and partially due to my previous evaluation of Hyland as simply a scorer with deep range. While those aspects of Bones’ game shown through spectacularly, I wasn’t expecting to see Bones display such impressive basketball IQ at such an early point. His ability to read the floor, navigate traffic, and consistently find great shots for himself and his teammates was eye opening to me. Though I still have concerns about his slight frame and his attention to detail defensively, it’s impossible to NOT be impressed with Bones at this point.