Omaha, NE

Omaha football player dies after medical emergency in heat

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 16-year-old Nebraska high school football player died after a heat-related medical emergency at a practice. Drake Geiger died at an Omaha hospital on Tuesday night after medics were called to South High School. An Omaha Fire Department spokesman said Geiger had a pulse when medics arrived and was treated for heat exposure and taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The temperature was 91 degrees with a heat index of 105 at the time Geiger collapsed. He is at least the fourth high school football player in less than a month to die during a practice or conditioning session, according to media reports.

