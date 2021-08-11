Cancel
Tennis

Canada's Auger-Aliassime loses opening match in Toronto

 6 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — Wimbledon quarterfinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime lost his first match at the National Bank Open in his native Canada, falling 7-5, 6-4 to Dusan Lajovic on Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, who’s from Montreal, was the ninth seed in the tournament and had a bye into the second round. He was coming off an opening-round loss at the Tokyo Olympics. In the women’s event in Montreal, Canadian wild card Rebecca Marino continued her run by beating Paula Badosa 1-6, 7-5, 6-4. The 30-year-old Marino upset No. 16 seed Madison Keys in the first round.

