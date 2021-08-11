Cancel
Cadillac's Hardcore CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings Take Flight

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cadillac has spent the better part of the last two decades trying to compete with the best Germany has to offer and always being close, but not quite as comprehensively excellent. But with its latest generation sedans, the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing, it's aiming to strike a deathblow at the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 and BMW M3, respectively, even if that means completely outgunning them in the horsepower war to do so. The results have been seriously impressive, with the former car capable of beating a Nissan GT-R on the track. As a result, they're not at all cheap, but that hasn't stopped people from registering their interest. Production on the cars began in the first half of this year and now the two luxury sports sedans have arrived at dealers, ready for those interested parties to finally experience.

