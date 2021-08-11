Cadillac's Hardcore CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings Take Flight

This vicious Viper is looking for a new champion to wield its power. The Dodge Viper, Dodge’s answer to the small fast roadster market that has been all but dominated by the Corvette and European sports cars alike. For decades America had only one sports car that could compete with the rest of the world. Eventually, this led Dodge to do what they do best, show off. Combining the big power and engine work that Dodge and the entire Mopar and SRT teams have become famous for and the beautiful handling and control of a souped-up roadster. Of course, that raw power also came with the signature near-death feeling you get when you drive a Dodge. These adrenaline machines were designed for drivers to have fun and by the time the fifth-generation came around, the artform was perfected. So begins our journey into today's awesome automobile.