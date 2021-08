Watson is the No. 4 quarterback on Houston's initial preseason depth chart, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. Watson missed a week of practice with calf and ankle injuries, and even when he's been healthy he hasn't taken part in team drills -- presumably because of his trade request and/or legal situation. The Texans essentially have said as little as possible, but coach David Culley did acknowledge that Watson is unlikely to play in the preseason opener Saturday against Green Bay. Tyrod Taylor has been leading Houston's first-team offense in practice.