Poland passes law that would cut off property claims

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s parliament has passed a law that would prevent former Polish property owners, among them Holocaust survivors and their heirs, from regaining property expropriated by the country’s communist regime. Israel condemned the legislation, with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid saying it “damages both the memory of the Holocaust and the rights of its victims.” The adopted amendment would prevent property ownership and other administrative decisions from being declared void after 30 years. It affects property that belonged to Jewish and non-Jewish owners who had properties who were seized in the communist era. In the case of the former Jewish owners, they were often families who were wiped out in the Holocaust and whose properties were later seized by Poland’s communist-era authorities.

