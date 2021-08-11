Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

JR Smith enrolled at HBCU, expects to play golf

By HBCU Gameday
Posted by 
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5T6k_0bOokNXr00

Nearly two decades after skipping college to go to the NBA, J.R. Smith is headed to an HBCU. Smith has enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University.

“One of the best liberal studies programs is at A&T and it just so happens I’ve got deep roots in Carolina with Chris Paul, C.J. Paul,” Smith told WFMY. “After that things started trickling down.”

Paul attends Winston-Salem State University. Smith was a part of a crew of NBA stars who played in a charity game alongside Chris Paul at WSSU’s C.E. Gaines Center during the 2011 NBA Lockout.

After committing to the University of North Carolina, Smith decided to forgo college basketball and declare for the 2004 NBA Draft.

“They always told me I could go back whenever when I was coming out of high school so — this is whenever with me,” he said.”

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been in school,” Smith said. “I’m excited though. It’s new challenge. I’ve got nothing but free time right now. Between raising kids and going to school, my schedule is pretty full.

Smith also hopes to play for A&T’s men’s golf program. He said he learned the game from Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Moses Malone.

“Golf is one of those games that can have you feeling really high or it can bring you down to your knees and humble you. To have that feeling and knowing that all of the game is pretty much on my own hands and I don’t have to worry about teammates to pass the ball to, receiving passes and playing defense — I can just play my game and have fun.”

Smith last played in the NBA in 2020, winning an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith also won a title in 2016 playing alongside LeBron James. The New Jersey native was named Sixth Man of the Year in 2013.

“It’s very special,” he said. “I can’t wait to be a part of an HBCU family.”

The post JR Smith enrolled at HBCU, expects to play golf appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

674
Followers
414
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#A T#Wfmy#Wssu#C E Gaines Center#Nba Draft#Pro Basketball Hall#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAthefocus.news

Is JR Smith good at golf? Handicap, golf swing, and more revealed!

Is JR Smith actually good at golf? That’s the question on everyone’s lips after the NBA Star decided to go to college to play golf. Let’s take a look at JR Smith’s golf handicap, swing, and more. NBA star going back to college to play golf. NBA vet and walking...
Basketballnews-shield.com

J.R. Smith, retired two-time NBA champion, is enrolled at N.C. A&T

Smith was asked the most important question when journalists gathered to talk to him before his Wyndham Championship pro-am at Sedgefield Country Club on Wednesday. “Absolutely, I can’t wait,” said Smith, who wants to play for the N.C. A&T men’s golf team at age 35. Smith, who won two NBA...
NBAgolfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka congratulates NBA star JR Smith for taking on COLLEGE GOLF!

Brooks Koepka has congratulated two-time NBA champion JR Smith for deciding to return to school and play college golf. Smith, who has won basketball's biggest prize with Cleveland Cavalirs in 2016 and LA Lakers in 2020, has enrolled at North Carolina A&T, and if cleared by the NCAA, plans to play on the HBCU's golf team.
NBAPosted by
Vibe

J.R. Smith Awaits Approval To Join Golf Team After Enrolling At North Carolina AT

Winning two NBA championships is the dream accomplishment for most professional basketball players; however, J.R. Smith plans to take his athletic skills off the court. After 16 seasons, Smith closed out his career with the Los Angeles Lakers winning the Larry O’Brian Trophy in 2020. Recently, the former pro baller enrolled at the North Carolina A&T University and hopes to play collegiate golf at the southern HBCU (Historically Black College or University). According to ESPN, the 35-year-old was inspired by Ray Allen to make the move. He revealed the news during the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. “Ray Allen kind of convinced...
NBAAOL Corp

J.R. Smith is going back to school to play ... golf?

J.R. Smith's basketball career seems to have come to a close. His golf career is just getting starting. The veteran NBA sharpshooter has enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University to pursue a degree in liberal studies and play on the school's golf team, according to the PGA Tour. Smith...
College Sportskmmo.com

Former NBA star JR Smith has enrolled at North Carolina A&T and plans to join the historically Black university’s men’s golf team if the NCAA clears him, according to the university.

Smith has officially enrolled at North Carolina A&T and has petitioned the NCAA to be allowed to play, according to North Carolina A&T athletics spokesman Brian Holloway. Because he went to the NBA after high school, Smith’s clock to compete as a collegiate athlete has not yet started. In most circumstances, athletes are given five years to complete four years of eligibility.
Golfphillytrib.com

J.R. Smith isn't kidding about his dream of playing college golf

“Whenever” has become “now” for J.R. Smith. The former pro basketball player, a frequent headliner for his shirtless celebrations after winning NBA titles with LeBron James and highly meme-able moments, is headed back to college, where he hopes to return to athletics. Smith, who turns 36 next month, wants to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Champion J. R. Smith Is Enrolling At North Carolina A&T State University, Hopes To Join Golf Team

A college degree is important to many regular people. Generally, getting a degree tends to unlock opportunities in the world, while also educating oneself in the process of getting it. While many NBA players only spend one year in college or skip it entirely, there are some players who still elect to pursue higher education either doing classes on top of their NBA career or getting the degree after their time in the league is done.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...

Comments / 0

Community Policy