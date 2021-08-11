Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

In the garden: Tips for drying flowers

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lF4Xl_0bOokCps00
Lavender dries relatively quickly and retains the best color when dried in a low humidity, dark location. (Courtesy Melinda Myers LLC)

Enjoy and share the beauty of your flower garden all year long. Pick and dry a few flowers to use in flower arrangements, craft projects or as gifts for friends and family.

Pick the flowers when they are at peak bloom and blossoms are dry. Cut flowers for drying mid-day when they contain less moisture to reduce the dry time.

Use a bypass pruner or garden scissors to cut the stems above a set of healthy leaves. Remove the foliage and gather them into small bundles. Secure the stems with rubber bands that contract as the stems shrink and continue holding them tight. Use a spring-loaded clothespin to hang the bundles from a hanger, clothes line or nail. Allow the flowers to dry in a warm, dark, dust-free location.

Flat-faced flowers like daisies tend to close a bit when dried upside down. Try laying them face down on a flat surface. Simply cut off the stem and place the flowers face down on newspaper in a warm, dry location. Once dried, you can glue them in place or use florist wire to create stems for arranging.

And don’t forget to pick a few seedpods from perennials and ornamental grasses. These have dried, for the most part, on the plants and make great additions to your dried flower arrangements and projects.

Consider taking a trip to your local florist or craft store for more ideas and materials for drying delicate flowers. Silica sand works well for delicate blossoms like iris as well as roses, mums and more. Simply fill the bottom inch of a container with silica sand. Remove all but an inch of the flower stem. Place the flower, stem side up or on its side, on the surface of the silica sand. Gently pour silica sand over the flowers until completely covered. Follow label directions. Most flowers dried this way maintain their beauty when dried in silica sand. Just use a small paint brush to gently remove any remaining sand.

Test flowers for dryness before putting them in an arrangement or storing for future use. Carefully rub a piece of the flower between your fingers. If it feels dry, it is ready to use. If it still feels moist, continue letting them dry.

Store extra dried flowers in a location with low humidity and away from direct sunlight. Consider loosely wrapping with newspaper or kraft paper to prevent crushing and place in a box until needed.

Whichever drying method you choose, the result is the same – year-round enjoyment of your garden’s beauty.

* * *

Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books, including The Midwest Gardener’s Handbook and Small Space Gardening. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series and the nationally-syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment TV & radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. Her web site is www.MelindaMyers.com.

Comments / 0

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
908
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flower Garden#Cut Flowers#Flower Arrangements#Kraft#The Midwest Gardener#Birds Blooms#Melindamyers Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningTree Hugger

Growing Lilac in Your Backyard: Plant Care Tips

Lilacs are such a bright spot in spring, serving as a reminder to us that warmer days are ahead. If you are approaching a garden or neighborhood with blooming lilacs, you’re sure to smell them before you see them. The tiny flower clusters pack a powerful and sweet punch of fragrance that can fill a yard or room, even if you only have a single cut flower.
GardeningPosted by
Simplemost

How To Multiply Your Hydrangeas Without Spending A Dime

Hydrangeas are as fascinating as they are beautiful. There are about 100 species of this flowering shrub, although you’ll find a few main types in North America. They may be white, pink, blue, red, purple and even pistachio. Gardeners can change the colors of hydrangeas by adjusting the soil’s pH levels, as well.
GardeningRomesentinel.com

How to deadhead your plants

Deadheading is a gardening term that defines the process of removing faded or dead flowers from plants. By taking off faded flowers, you beautify the landscape and keep plants blooming longer. Reasons. for deadheading. You can question why deadheading needs to be done; after all, plants in nature do just...
AgricultureColchester Sun

Learn how to prune tomato plants from UVM Extension's Master Gardener

If your tomato plants look overgrown and crowded, now may be a good time to consider pruning them. Although pruning tomato plants is not required, it is a good practice to adopt during the growing season. Properly pruning tomato plants improves the quality of your fruit. It creates airflow to...
Gardeninggardeningsoul.com

How To Grow Hydrangeas In Containers

Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. Hydrangeas are beautiful and stunning flowers that produce abundance of different color blooms. The colors range from blue, vibrant pink, lavender to frosty white making them perfect for all flower lovers. Sometimes a single hydrangea can have multiple colors on one plant! Most people don’t want the hassle or space needed to grow traditional plants in their homes but there’s no need with these easy-to-grow beauties because they do well even when grown in small containers like pots.
Gardeningcedarmillnews.com

Gardening in the drought

Looking around my garden, I am noticing the plants that are damaged from the heat event that we all endured recently. My water bill increased several times the last few months since I turned on my sprinkling system. Pots of geraniums on the west-facing driveway have a few brown leaves...
GardeningTelegraph

Gardening in August: What to plant and tidy in your garden this month

August offers the best of both worlds for gardeners nationwide: verdant salad leaves and tomatoes are ripe for the picking, along with early autumn fruit including blackberries, mulberries and plums. One day might offer scorching heat; while another you'll be reaching for the long-forgotten cardigan. Take a look at my guide below for some pointers on what to do in the garden this month. You'll be surprised at how much there is to be done.
GardeningEvening Star

Summer flowers can be toxic to pets

Your summer garden could be TOXIC to your pets, experts reveal. • The Autumn Crocus is highly toxic and can cause severe vomiting, liver and kidney damage, and respiratory failure. • Feeding from an Azaleas can result in vomiting, diarrhea and excessive drooling. • There are dangerous and benign Lilies...
AnimalsTelegraph

How to keep rats out of your garden – follow these easy tips

Every week, Telegraph gardening expert Helen Yemm gives tips and advice on all your gardening problems whether at home or on the allotment. If you have a question, see below for how to contact her. There are those – most of them probably non-gardeners – who hold us compost-makers responsible...
Gardeningtribuneledgernews.com

GARDENING WITH THE MASTERS: Tips for beating the August heat in the landscape

♦ Take root cuttings of woody shrubs and evergreens (such as azaleas, holly, and hydrangeas) to propagate. ♦ Powdery mildew diseases attack a great many ornamentals, most often in late summer when the days are warm, and nights are cool. Some mildews, particularly those on roses, apples, and cherries, also are increased by high humidity. Prevention by proper cultural techniques is the first defense. Grow resistant varieties; space and prune plants to improve air flow and reduce shading; water early in the day and at the base rather than on leaves; and reduce nitrogen applications to avoid excessive, late-season growth.
GardeningELLE DECOR

The Best Vegetables and Flowers to Plant in September

You might think spring or summer is the best time to get started on your garden, but believe it or not, the middle of September (yes, the fall season!) presents an opportunity to plant a fair range of fall flowers and vegetables. From vitamin-rich spinach to cheery calendulas, you can find a selection of worthwhile additions to your fall garden, whether you have a petite backyard space or a spacious setup any gardening enthusiast would envy.
Gardeningdispatchnews.com

Get Growing: Planting coneflowers with staying power

With their showy, long-lasting summer blooms that feed bees, birds and butterflies, coneflowers are easy to love, but it can be a short relationship, since it seems difficult to get them to stick around. Years ago, gardeners knew echinacea in its classic muted pink or perhaps white, but busy hybridizers...
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Beautiful Hydrangeas for Every Garden

There is perhaps no more iconic flower than the hydrangea. Whether it’s the massive blossoms of the bigleaf varieties (Hydrangea macrophylla and cvs., Zones 5–9) or the interesting star-shaped blooms of the mountain types (H. serrata and cvs., Zones 6–9), hydrangeas add drama to the garden like no other plant.
Animalsnny360.com

Superbells calibrachoas brings blooms, birds and butterflies

This morning I was up early (for me) and could barely make out the plants outside. But I saw the Superbells calibrachoas moving as if a ghost were in the midst. I knew immediately it was a Ruby-throated hummingbird wasting no time in the daily feeding ritual. Despite the Proven...
GardeningCanyon News

Mulch Is Lowly But Practical And Helpful

UNITED STATES—Gardening is unnatural. Most popular plant species are not naturally native. Cultivars are products of unnatural selection and breeding. Most plants like unnatural watering. Some enjoy unnatural fertilizers. Removal of their detritus is unnatural. So is the replacement of their detritus with mulch. Actually, most of what happens in the garden is quite unnatural.
Gardeningpurewow.com

New to Gardening? Here Are 10 Must-Have Tools to Get Started

Whether you’ve been tending one tomato in a pot on your deck, planted your first “real” vegetable garden this year, or simply aspire to grow gorgeous flowers for a cutting garden, you need the right tools to get the job done. While you don’t have to buy everything on this list right away to start gardening, you do need a few essentials. And this is one time when you definitely don’t want the cheapest, flimsiest products.
GardeningPosted by
Mental_Floss

The Easy Way to Propagate Hydrangeas in Your Garden

Though it's meant to be a relaxing hobby you can do at home, gardening requires a lot of shopping for supplies. One way to ensure you spend more of your gardening time in your actual garden is to make the most of what you have on hand. If you're already growing hydrangeas, you can easily multiply them in a few simple steps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy