More Lake Area Schools Say “No” To Masks In Class As Of Today

With the start of the upcoming school year now under two weeks away, districts across the Lake Area continue to look at the possibility of having to mask up. In the Macks Creek District, Superintendent Josh Phillips says it’ll be business as usual “Because of small numbers and because of our departmentalization, we didn’t have the prevalence of spread they saw in other areas. No community here spread here since last school year. So, since that worked so well…that’s how we will start this school year.”