The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high last week, with stocks tied to economic recovery gaining significantly after a strong jobs report. And now that the rapidly spreading COVID-19 Delta variant has shifted investor attention back again to the healthcare industry, the sector is projected to grow considerably in the coming months. Consequently, we believe it would be prudent to invest in some of the top-performing Dow Jones healthcare stocks—Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Merck & Co. (MRK), and Amgen (AMGN). Let’s discuss.