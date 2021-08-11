Cancel
Henrico County, VA

Fairfield District town hall meeting about schools to feature a number of updates

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
 6 days ago
Henrico School Board Chairman Roscoe Cooper, III (Dave Pearson for the Henrico Citizen)

Henrico School Board Chairman Roscoe Cooper III, the Fairfield District representative on the board, will hold an in-person Fairfield District Town Hall Meeting Aug. 24 to kick off the 2021-22 school year. The event will be held at the Fairfield Area Library, 1401 North Laburnum Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The meeting will include several guest speakers and HCPS departmental representatives. HCPS Superintendent Amy Cashwell will give a short update on back-to-school plans. Families also will be able to get information about available resources for the new school year.

Thermometers and health-screening questions will be provided in the library lobby. Face coverings are required for all visitors ages 5 and older who are not fully vaccinated.

A livestream of the meeting can be seen at www.henricoschools.us. The session will also be recorded and posted online for additional viewing.

Henrico, VA
The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

