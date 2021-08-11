Fairfield District town hall meeting about schools to feature a number of updates
Henrico School Board Chairman Roscoe Cooper III, the Fairfield District representative on the board, will hold an in-person Fairfield District Town Hall Meeting Aug. 24 to kick off the 2021-22 school year. The event will be held at the Fairfield Area Library, 1401 North Laburnum Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The meeting will include several guest speakers and HCPS departmental representatives. HCPS Superintendent Amy Cashwell will give a short update on back-to-school plans. Families also will be able to get information about available resources for the new school year.
Thermometers and health-screening questions will be provided in the library lobby. Face coverings are required for all visitors ages 5 and older who are not fully vaccinated.
A livestream of the meeting can be seen at www.henricoschools.us. The session will also be recorded and posted online for additional viewing.
