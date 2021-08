Nearly one year after authorities found her husband unresponsive with five gunshot wounds, a Maryland woman has pleaded guilty to murdering him, prosecutors announced. Last year on Sept. 25, troopers arrived in the home of 55-year-old Sharon Lynn Kohlhoff to find her sifting through some financial records near a revolver; the body of her husband, 51-year-old Edward Kohlhoff, was in the kitchen, authorities say. Prosecutors say that the woman freely admitted to killing him and did not express any fear of him at the time, though according to investigators, she had recently called authorities to inquire about a protective order.