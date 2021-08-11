Cancel
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence City Commission returns to virtual meeting format; public can still comment in person at City Hall

By Editorials
LJWORLD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lawrence City Commission returned to meeting virtually this week, with only a few staff members present at City Hall. The commission met in a largely virtual format throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and only recently had returned to meeting in person. Under the largely virtual format, commissioners and most staff members participate in the meeting via Zoom with only the city clerk, city spokesperson and a few other staff members present at City Hall. The staff present at City Hall allowed people who could not participate virtually to continue to provide public comment in person.

