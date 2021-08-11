Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Elton John teams up with pop star Dua Lipa for new mash-up single “Cold Heart”

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton John and British pop singer Dua Lipa seem to have become BFFs, so maybe it’s no surprise that they’re now releasing a joint single. The rock legend appeared on Lipa’s Studio 2054 livestream special in November of 2020, and then she performed at his Oscar party this past April. Now, the two have teamed up for a song called “Cold Heart,” which will be out on Friday. You can pre-save the track now.

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Heart#Mash#British#Australian#Dualipa#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicBillboard

5 Times Dua Lipa Proved She's a Blink

Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK went from fans to friends even before their 2018 "Kiss and Make Up" collaboration. The English singer and South Korean girl group have never needed to actually kiss and make up after a fight, because both acts have shown nothing but love to one another over the internet and onstage. After Lisa and Jennie attended Dua's concert in Seoul in May 2018, where they met her for the first time and snapped a photo together backstage, the Dua Lipa x BLACKPINK alliance has only grown stronger.
Musichypebeast.com

Dua Lipa Honors Pop Smoke in Lavish “Demeanor” Music Video

Dua Lipa is taking it back to the 19th century in a new music video for her song “Demeanor” featuring late rapper Pop Smoke. The high-production video opens with Lipa touching up her makeup before joining her guests at a Victorian dinner party, powdered wigs and all. In frilly Victorian garb, the guests dance in the dining room as Lipa sings about serving that “je ne sais quoi energy,” styled by Lorenzo Posocco in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier corset from the designer’s 1998 collection.
MusicRolling Stone

ONEFOUR Team up With Kapulet for New Single, ‘How We Livin”

ONEFOUR have continued their ever-exceptional run of singles, offering up their Kapulet collaboration “How We Livin'” as their latest track, which was released overnight. On first listen, it serves as a celebratory reflection on their journey to where they are now, yet upon closer inspection, it serves as an intimate and introspective look into the lives of the group, both before and after fame came knocking.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Miley Cyrus Reaches Out to DaBaby to 'Learn From Each Other'

Miley Cyrus has reached out to DaBaby, according to her Instagram post, to “see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future.” Her message to the rapper comes after several festivals have nixed him from lineups following homophobic remarks he made at Miami’s Rolling Loud.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Thanks to These 11 Tracks, Dua Lipa Might Just Be the Queen of Collaborations

Whether it's a dance track or a heartfelt pop ballad, Dua Lipa knows how to make a hit. Not only that, but the 25-year-old seems to know just what fans want from her when it comes to collaborating with other artists. Her latest single with the legendary Elton John and dance-music trio Pnau, titled "Cold Heart," is a perfect example of this; blending of new and old school with just a hint of John's "Rocket Man." Previous collaborations include everyone from Pop Smoke and Missy Elliott to Miley Cyrus and Brockhampton. If you've had Lipa's Future Nostalgia album on repeat since its release in March 2020, you can switch things up a bit by checking out some of her best music collaborations.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Pop Smoke & Dua Lipa – ‘Demeanor’

Pop Smoke‘s presence lives on in the video for the Dua Lipa assisted ‘Demeanor.’. The single is the first to be worked from the late rapper’s chart-topping star-studded sophomore album ‘Faith.’. And it’s received a fittingly grand roll-out. The cinematic visual was directed by Nabil and sees Lipa light up...
Theater & DanceNME

Watch Elton John cover and dance along toBTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’

Elton John has shared his rendition of BTS’ latest single ‘Permission to Dance’, which also references the singer. The song, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran, is the Korean group’s second English-language release of 2021 following May’s ‘Butter’. The iconic musician put his own spin on the song after the boyband’s leader RM posted a video of him lip-syncing to the song while tagging John.
Musicvariancemagazine.com

220 KID & LANY team up for irresistible new single 'Stupid Feelings'

Proving once again they're taking a much different approach at this stage of their career, LANY has teamed up with British producer William Edward Graydon (aka 220 KID) for his irresistible new single "Stupid Feelings," which features vocals from LANY's Paul Jason Klein and arrives today via Astralwerks. "Working with...
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Lizzo & Cardi B Team Up For New Single ‘Rumors’: Watch

Lizzo has joined forces with label mate Cardi B for the brand new single ‘Rumors’. The ‘Juice’ hitmaker revealed the name of her first single from her upcoming album a couple of days ago and later followed it up with a trailer for the music video today. The title of the album is not confirmed but it is expected to come out in the next few months.
SportsBillboard

Elton John Exec Produces New Series Pairing Music Stars & Olympic Athletes: Exclusive

The Olympic Channel original series "From the Top: Olympians and Rockstars" premieres Monday with Yungblud & Sky Brown episode. Based on his Instagram posts, Elton John loves the Olympics. Plus, one of his business ventures, Rocket Sports, works with Olympic athletes on marketing endeavors, so it’s no surprise that the Rocket Man wants to keep the Olympic flame burning a little longer even though the Tokyo games just finished. John is the executive producer on the new Olympic Channel original series From the Top: Olympians and Rockstars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy