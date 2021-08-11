Makeup Brands You May Have Forgotten About

The internet is not happy right now, but it’s amused. It’s been almost a decade since YouTube video sensation Rebecca Black posted a video of herself singing and dancing – she was a child at the time – to her song, “Friday,” and the world was collectively offended. Of course, it takes almost nothing to offend so many these days, so call us unsurprised that newcomer Sarah Brand has managed to offend those who spend all their waking hours on the internet judging everyone from behind their keyboard. She posted a video in July 2021 that features her in a red dress singing in church, and it’s called “Red Dress”. While it might be true the world has heard better singing voices, her video is enthusiastic, and she’s got a lot of confidence. However, the internet is dragging her through the mud right now, and we are trying to find out more about the young woman who simply put herself out there.
