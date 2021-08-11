Henrico Mental Health & Developmental Services to hold job fair Aug. 19

Henrico County’s Administration building at the western Henrico government center. (Photo by Analise Beres for the Henrico Citizen)

Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services will host a job fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 to highlight opportunities to support the community’s health and well-being.

The fair will be held at the MH/DS main office, at 10299 Woodman Road, and is open to the public at no cost. Attendees will be able to meet with staff, participate in interviews and submit an online job application using computers provided onsite. All attendees will be required to wear face coverings due to COVID-19.

For those unable to attend, a virtual information session will be held from noon to 1 p.m. via WebEx. For details about how to participate, visit henrico.us/calendar/mh-ds-in-person-job-fair.

Job opportunities with MH/DS include training assistants, clinicians, case managers, case aides, business manager, senior controller, peer recovery specialist, part-time physician assistant, group home supervisor, clinical supervisor and community support supervisor.

To review job postings, go to henrico.us/services/jobs or follow the Department of Human Resources on Twitter, at @HenricoHR using #HenricoJobFair, #ApplyHenrico and #HenricoJobs. Information also is available at henrico.us/hr and henrico.us/mhds.