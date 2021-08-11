Max McCoy: The heartbreak of Hiroshima

When I was growing up in the late 50’s, our class at South High was taught a simple lesson: “When you hear the air-raid siren, duck and cover!”. That is, we should duck under our desks and cover our heads so the fallout wouldn’t hurt us. That was a lifetime ago. But the threat of nuclear weapons is part of this lifetime, as well as the threat of sequential pandemics that we are trying to control. My past experience and my present reality teach me a different lesson: “There is no hiding place.”