WKU RB room trying to set the standard in camp

Though the debate continues about whether or not Jalen Hurts will develop into the quarterback that the Philadelphia Eagles are looking for, it’s beginning to look more and more like QB1 will be able to hang his hat on something. They say a strong running game is a quarterback’s best friend (especially a quarterback that has only started four NFL games and has racked up a career 52-percent completion percentage in the process), and Philly’s tailbacks are impressing so far at camp.