WKU RB room trying to set the standard in camp
The talk of Western Kentucky’s offseason has centered around a revamped, pass-heavy offense. The Hilltoppers brought in a new coordinator in Zach Kittley from Houston Baptist, and coming with him from the Huskies’ aerial attack were veteran quarterback Bailey Zappe, as well as his three leading receivers from last year – Jerreth and Josh Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff. WKU got other receivers in the transfer market, like speedster Daewood Davis from Oregon, and return targets like Craig Burt Jr., Mitchell Tinsley and Josh Simon.www.bgdailynews.com
