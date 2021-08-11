Authorities: Teen attempted to take own life in fatal 2019 crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old Minnesota man has been charged with the death of a Watertown woman nearly two years after the fatal crash. Investigators say 18-year-old Gage Thatcher Stevenson attempted to take his own life through a head-on crash on Highway 212 in September 2019. They say he intentionally crossed the center-line striking a vehicle, driven by 43-year-old Dawn Meyer, killing her.www.dakotanewsnow.com
