Watertown, SD

Authorities: Teen attempted to take own life in fatal 2019 crash

By Dakota News Now staff
dakotanewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old Minnesota man has been charged with the death of a Watertown woman nearly two years after the fatal crash. Investigators say 18-year-old Gage Thatcher Stevenson attempted to take his own life through a head-on crash on Highway 212 in September 2019. They say he intentionally crossed the center-line striking a vehicle, driven by 43-year-old Dawn Meyer, killing her.

www.dakotanewsnow.com

