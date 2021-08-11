Cancel
Port Orange, FL

Port Orange man charged with dozens of counts of possessing child porn

By Charles Frazier, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A tip in 2020 led Volusia County deputies to a Port Orange man accused of possessing thousands of files showing young children engaged in sex acts.

According to the sheriff’s office, their investigation began in December with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about approximately 50 files of child pornography that had been uploaded.

Investigators identified 41-year-old Brian Yanks as the person responsible for the upload, and in late June, obtained a search warrant for his Orange Ave. home where they seized multiple electronic devices.

Deputies say they found at least 26 video files showing girls as young as two years old in sexual situations.

Yanks was arrested at his home Tuesday and charged with 26 counts of possession of a sexual performance of a child. He’s being held in the Volusia County jail on $260,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says their investigation into Yanks is ongoing.

They say there’s no indication Yanks produced any of the images in-person himself, but are asking anyone with information about any additional potential victims to contact the sheriff’s office Child Exploitation Unit at (386)-323-3574.

