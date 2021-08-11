Fernando Tatis Jr. ready to play outfield for Padres if asked
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s injury issues appear to be enough to prompt the San Diego Padres to consider a temporary position change. Tatis sounds willing to embrace it, too. The Padres have had Tatis working in the outfield as he works his way back from a shoulder issue, not his usual shortstop. On Wednesday, Tatis said he would “probably” play shortstop when he returns, but signaled his willingness to test himself in the outfield if that’s what the team wants him to do.larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0