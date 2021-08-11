Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Fernando Tatis Jr. ready to play outfield for Padres if asked

By Grey Papke
Posted by 
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s injury issues appear to be enough to prompt the San Diego Padres to consider a temporary position change. Tatis sounds willing to embrace it, too. The Padres have had Tatis working in the outfield as he works his way back from a shoulder issue, not his usual shortstop. On Wednesday, Tatis said he would “probably” play shortstop when he returns, but signaled his willingness to test himself in the outfield if that’s what the team wants him to do.

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fernando Tatis#Outfield#The San Diego Padres#All Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBThe Big Lead

Fernando Tatis Jr. Is Doing Things That Have Never Been Done

Fernando Tatis Jr. jumped from the 10-day injured list into a new arena Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks and wasted no time making his one-of-a-kind presence known. Playing right field for the first time in his career, the San Diego Padres star went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in an 8-2 victory.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Tatis continues to work toward move to outfield for Padres

The last thing Fernando Tatis Jr. did Monday afternoon before jogging off the field wearing that big smile of his — the one that tells the world how much fun he is having — was jump up to catch a ball at the railing atop the wall in the right field corner and bring it back down in his glove.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr. injury brings confusing update from Padres manager Jayce Tingler

Throughout the entire 2021 MLB season Fernando Tatis Jr. has been electric, but has also been struggling with injury. The 22 year old Padres shortstop has been dealing with a left shoulder injury this season and for the third time this year he finds himself on the IL after sublexing (partialy dislocating) his shoulder on an awkward slide into third on July 30th. This will have a major impact on the remainder of the Padres season as Tatis could be out until the postseason.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Fernando Tatis Jr. homers twice in return for Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. delivered four hits, including a pair of solo home runs, in his return from a 13-game absence because of a left shoulder injury, leading the San Diego Padres to an 8-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix. Tatis also doubled, singled, drove in...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Diego Padres could take major gamble with Fernando Tatis Jr.

There is no question that the San Diego Padres need Fernando Tatis Jr. back in the lineup. The offense has not been nearly as dynamic of late, and even when they score runs, the pitching staff has struggled. While Tatis cannot help the staff get the ball over the plate, his return to the lineup could spark the confidence they need to hold on to a playoff berth.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Tatis still working in outfield, but Padres could keep him at shortstop

As decision time nears, there remains a decision. What is best for the Padres? What is best for Fernando Tatis Jr.? Can the ebulliently aggressive young superstar actually do what a move to the outfield is supposed to accomplish in keeping him off the ground and less likely to incur injury?
MLBNBC Sports

Tatis brilliant in 2 HR return, Padres beat Diamondbacks 8-2

PHOENIX – Fernando Tatis Jr. took a few practice swings and stepped into the batter’s box with his usual swagger. He had one thought running through his head as he returned to San Diego’s lineup. “Make them remember why they missed you,” he said grinning. The 22-year-old All-Star certainly accomplished...
MLBdefector.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. Can Do It All, And Might Have To

Fernando Tatis Jr. has gone on the injured list three times this season. And all three times, including Sunday in Arizona, he has homered in his first game upon returning. “Just make them remember why they miss you,” he joked. The MVP favorite—despite all the games missed with injuries—seemed like...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres pregame: Tatis to play right field in finale vs. D-backs

PHOENIX — He’s back. He’s playing right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. is returning to the Padres’ lineup Sunday after missing 13 games while recovering from his latest shoulder dislocation and learning the finer points of playing a new position. Tatis will bat leadoff and be followed in the order by...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. Returns With Two Bangs

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Prior to Sunday, Fernando Tatis Jr. hadn’t played in a game since...
MLBSportsGrid

Fernando Tatis Jr. Goes Off In First Game Back from Injured List

It was a long 13 games for the San Diego Padres without Fernando Tatis Jr. The Friars went 6-7 without their franchise cornerstone, and their offense struggled tremendously towards the end of his absence. Not anymore, though, as Tatis Jr.’s return sparked an offensive outburst that the Padres desperately needed.
MLBBleacher Report

Is Fernando Tatis Jr. Still NL MVP Front-Runner and More MLB Award Questions

A cloud of uncertainty came over this year's National League MVP race when, on July 31, the San Diego Padres placed superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. on the injured list after he aggravated a bothersome left shoulder injury. That marked the second time that the 22-year-old's shoulder had landed him...

Comments / 0

Community Policy