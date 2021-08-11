Monroe woman charged with negligent homicide

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have charged a woman with negligent homicide after a shooting was reported in Monroe. The incident happened on August 10, 2021. According to the Monroe Police Department, they were called to the 2900 block of Barrington Drive about a shooting. They say when they arrived at the scene, 25-year-old Jamonese Hutson was found inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck. MPD says Hutson was pronounced dead at the scene.