Dolly Parton Teams Up with James Patterson To Release First Novel

Dolly Parton is teaming up with best-selling mystery author James Patterson to write her first novel. “Run, Rose, Run” is about a young singer-songwriter who escapes to Nashville where her dark secret follows her. The book is due to be released in March 2022. An album featuring 12 songs “based on the characters and situations in the book,” will drop at the same time. according to an article in the New York Times, Patterson visited Dolly in Nashville last February as she is a fan of his Alex Cross novels. He had an idea to pitch to her, and she loved it. Expect print, e-book and audio editions.