Dolly Parton Teams Up with James Patterson To Release First Novel

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
soundslikenashville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDolly Parton is one of the most prolific singer-songwriters in the history of country music, and now she has teamed up with bestselling author James Patterson to write her very first novel. The book, titled Run, Rose, Run, will be released on March 7, 2022 by Little, Brown and Company publishers. Parton will also release an accompanying album with 12 songs written by the singer that relate to the novel’s story.

www.soundslikenashville.com

