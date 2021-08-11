Drake Milligan Shares Five Classic Country Songs Everyone Should Listen To
Oftentimes, when asked who their influences are, up-and-coming artists in country music would cite Shania Twain, Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks or even Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan from the 2010’s country era. It typically doesn’t go further back, since most of the new crop belong to the millennial or Gen Z age group. However, for Drake Milligan, his cornerstone influences span across the 50’s to the 90’s.www.soundslikenashville.com
Comments / 0