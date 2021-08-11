Cancel
Public Health

Plain Language Results of DESTINY-Breast01 Clinical Study: CISCRP & OxfordPharmaGenesis Collaborate with Partners For Article in Future Oncology

 6 days ago

CISCRP (Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation), a first-of-its-kind nonprofit scaling education and awareness about clinical research participation, collaborated with Oxford PharmaGenesis, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on a plain language summary publication (PLSP) on the results of the DESTINY-Breast01 clinical trial. BOSTON...

ScienceStamford Advocate

Oncology Trial Complexity: New Tufts CSDD Research and Strategies to Optimize Study Design, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. New research from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development provides insights into the unique challenges associated with executing oncology clinical trials: complex scientific and operating design characteristics, more internal reviews, significantly longer cycle times, poorer recruitment and retention rates and higher numbers of protocol deviations and unplanned protocol amendments. Clinical teams need new strategies and solutions to address these unique challenges and optimize trial performance.
TechnologySFGate

Blood Pressure Monitoring Journal Publishes Clinical Study Results Validating the Accuracy of Biospectal OptiBP™

Cuffless, optical smartphone blood pressure solution, Biospectal OptiBP furthers Biospectal’s mission to democratize access and bring the power of remote patient monitoring to people and communities worldwide. SAN FRANCISCO and LAUSANNE, Switzerland (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. Biospectal, the remote patient monitoring and biosensing software company, today announced the publication of...
CancerPhramalive.com

Positive Topline Results for Enhertu Study

On Monday, Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca reported positive topline data from their head-to-head DESTINY-Breast-03 Phase III trial. The clinical study compared Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) to Genentech, Inc.(Roche)’s Kadcycla (trastuzumab emtansine) in HER2+ unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer patients who previously received trastuzumab and a taxane chemotherapy agent. Enhertu was found to be superior to the Kadcyla combination.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Curebase, Adaptive Biotechnologies Announce Collaboration To Expand Clinical Study Access

SAN FRANCISCO and SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (Nasdaq: ADPT), a biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced an ongoing research collaboration to broaden patient participation in Adaptive's clinical studies. The initial two studies of the partnership involve Adaptive's T-Detect™ diagnostic test. T-Detect™ is under development for multiple diseases translating the natural diagnostics capability of T-Cells into clinical practice.
CancerGenomeWeb

Sema4, Avera Health Collaborate on Precision Oncology Program

NEW YORK – Genetic testing and bioinformatics company Sema4 said on Wednesday that it is joining with Avera Health to create a data-driven precision medicine program for the healthcare system. The initiative, which will start with oncology, will apply Sema4's Centrellis cloud-based health intelligence platform to manage, structure, analyze, and...
Health Servicescancernetwork.com

Studies Indicate Sluggish Return to Prepandemic Rates for Oncology Services

In the oncology sectors, topics of discussion about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic stretch beyond risks of infections in immunocompromised patients and vaccination concerns and have recently centered on the reduced number of oncologic services utilized since early 2020. In this issue of the journal ONCOLOGY®, research led by...
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Merck’s VHL Drug Becomes First-Ever HIF-2α Inhibitor Approved in U.S.

Merck won U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a first-of-its-kind oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor that is used to treat a rare genetic disease that causes benign and cancerous tumors in blood vessels associated with renal cell carcinoma. Merck’s Welireg won FDA approval for adult patients with...
Industryappliedclinicaltrialsonline.com

The Future of Clinical Trial Design Looks Bright

Industry set to make choice on whether COVID-19 trials are the new standard. Our apologies to those who still wince when reminded of the following figures. But because these data illustrate successes, or lack thereof, of clinical trials from the past, they serve as an outcomes baseline for the future: Will future outcomes be based on the types of protocols used in the COVID-19 vaccine trials, or will results be a carbon copy of pre-2020 study figures?
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

Clarified Precision Medicine Acquires Molecular Diagnostics Firm Interpares Biomedicine

NEW YORK – Clarified Precision Medicine on Friday said that it has completed its acquisition of molecular diagnostics firm Interpares Biomedicine. The acquisition brings Interpares' genetic sequencing test, OncoGuardian, into Clarified's pipeline of precision medicine diagnostics. Based on patients' DNA sequencing results, OncoGuardian — which Interpares initially licensed from the Moffitt Cancer Center — is designed to determine patients' likelihood of experiencing extreme toxicities during checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Belzutifan for Tumors Associated With Certain Types of Von Hippel-Lindau Disease

The approval marks the first HIF-2α inhibitor therapy approved in the United States for some types of Von Hippel-Lindau disease-associated tumors. Officials with the FDA have approved the hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor belzutifan (Welireg, Merck) for the treatment of patients with some types of Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease-associated tumors.
Medical & Biotechophthalmologytimes.com

Companies collaborating on Stargardt disease program

Aequus Pharmaceuticals, reVision Therapeutics announced this week that they will collaborate to develop a therapy for Stargardt disease. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and reVision Therapeutics Inc. will collaborate to develop a therapy for Stargardt disease. The agreement allows Aequus the option to acquire North American commercial rights to REV-0100, reVision’s proprietary...
Pharmaceuticalskfornow.com

Mayo Clinic Study Questions Effectiveness of COVID Vaccines

COVID vaccine effectiveness - Illustration from Annelise Capossela and Axios. (KFOR NEWS August 13, 2021 – As reported on the news website AXIOS, August 11, 2021) A new preprint study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines’ effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer’s — has already grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials.
HealthMedscape News

Dostarlimab Indication Broadened to All dMMR Solid Tumors

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has broadened the indication for dostarlimab-gxly (Jemperli), a PD-1 blocking antibody, to include all recurrent or advanced mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) solid tumors that have progressed during or after treatment in cases in which there are no satisfactory alternative options, according to new labeling.
CancerTimes Union

Oncology Physicians Network (OPN) Expands Clinical Trials Collaboration with Keck Medicine of USC

Expansion Agreement Facilitates Increased Clinical Trial Access for Community Oncology Patients. OPN Healthcare, Keck Medicine of USC and the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center have expanded a clinical trials program to provide patients of OPN network physician groups with access to clinical trials being conducted at USC. This agreement not only advances OPN patient community participation in clinical trials, but also improves the value of cancer care provided to OPN patients in this era of precision medicine.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Collaboration with EBRIS Foundation for Planned Phase 2 Study of Larazotide for the Treatment of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) Resulting from

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. -Study May Proceed Letter Received from FDA Under Investigator IND- -EBRIS plans to initiate Phase 2a trial in MIS-C in Q4 2021 at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children- -Translational evidence reported previously...

