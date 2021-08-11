Tulsa Public Schools board votes to allow attorneys to take legal action over state mask law

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public School board held a special meeting Wednesday night, where they voted to let their attorneys take legal action as needed, over the state’s ban on mask mandates.

The meeting started at the TPS Education Service Center around 5:00 p.m. Parents, kids and grandparents filled the room.

The board’s Vice President, Suzanne Schreiber, says this special meeting was announced because, “we do have a formal notice of a lawsuit against TPS for not implementing a mask mandate.”

In an executive session not open to the public, the board discussed what to do next.

Schreiber says, “TPS is considering all of its options and its probably most attractive option is that there are other lawsuits filed; we can either join as a party or as an amicus and file a brief supporting that lawsuit or one of those lawsuits.”

She says the district would have a mask mandate if the state allowed it. Right now, Oklahoma Senate Bill 658 prohibits schools from requiring mask mandates and vaccines unless the governor declares a State of Emergency.

She says, “Overwhelmingly and I mean overwhelmingly, we have massive support from parents.”

In the end, the board voted to allow their attorneys to take legal action moving forward as they see fit. The board did not specify what they would be doing next, but they did say they would be acting quickly.

