Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Public Schools board votes to allow attorneys to take legal action over state mask law

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTSjf_0bOodVFo00

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public School board held a special meeting Wednesday night, where they voted to let their attorneys take legal action as needed, over the state’s ban on mask mandates.

The meeting started at the TPS Education Service Center around 5:00 p.m. Parents, kids and grandparents filled the room.

: Oklahoma City charter school district announces mask mandate despite Oklahoma law

The board’s Vice President, Suzanne Schreiber, says this special meeting was announced because, “we do have a formal notice of a lawsuit against TPS for not implementing a mask mandate.”

In an executive session not open to the public, the board discussed what to do next.

Schreiber says, “TPS is considering all of its options and its probably most attractive option is that there are other lawsuits filed; we can either join as a party or as an amicus and file a brief supporting that lawsuit or one of those lawsuits.”

She says the district would have a mask mandate if the state allowed it. Right now, Oklahoma Senate Bill 658 prohibits schools from requiring mask mandates and vaccines unless the governor declares a State of Emergency.

She says, “Overwhelmingly and I mean overwhelmingly, we have massive support from parents.”

In the end, the board voted to allow their attorneys to take legal action moving forward as they see fit. The board did not specify what they would be doing next, but they did say they would be acting quickly.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Tulsa, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Tulsa, OK
COVID-19 Vaccines
Tulsa, OK
Education
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulsa Public Schools#Covid#Oklahoma Senate#Public Health#The Tulsa Public School#Tps#Board Of Education#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
KRMG

Florida to decide whether to punish school districts that mandated masks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Board of Education suggested Tuesday it could remove local school officials who broke state rules and required masks for students, the latest in a weekslong battle between Gov. Ron DeSantis and school leaders who say they are desperate to keep students safe as pediatric cases of COVID-19 rise in Florida.
Georgia StatePosted by
KRMG

Georgia board to review Fulton elections, takeover possible

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia’s State Election Board on Wednesday took a step toward a possible eventual takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county under a process outlined in the state’s sweeping new voting law that critics argue could open elections up to political interference. The board voted...
Arizona StatePosted by
KRMG

Arizona governor blocks cash from schools mandating masks

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday upped the pressure on the growing number of public school districts defying a state ban on mask mandates as they try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Republican created a $163 million school grant program using federal virus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy