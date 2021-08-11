Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Choctaw and northeastern Wayne Counties through 400 PM CDT At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gilbertown, or 16 miles south of Butler, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gilbertown and Toxey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Toxey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden discusses Afghanistan withdrawal with Merkel

President Biden on Wednesday spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the ongoing withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and efforts to evacuate vulnerable Afghans. "They praised the ongoing efforts of their military and civilian personnel who are working closely together in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens, vulnerable...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...

Comments / 0

Community Policy