Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: District of Columbia The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The District of Columbia Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Northwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia Arlington County in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia Fairfax County in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 420 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rockville to near Fairfax, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Arlington, Alexandria, Centreville, Rockville, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Reston, Annandale, Springfield, College Park, Fort Washington, Greenbelt, Fairfax, Langley Park, Beltsville, Fort Hunt, Vienna, Groveton, Falls Church and Huntington. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH