Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Marion, Morrow, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for north central Ohio. Target Area: Marion; Morrow; Richland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Richland, central Marion and Morrow Counties through 515 PM EDT At 420 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Morral to near Marion to near West Mansfield. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Marion, Mount Gilead, Lexington, Cardington, Bellville, Ashley, Prospect, Waldo, Chesterville, Sparta, Butler, Lucas, Caledonia, Edison, Marengo, Fulton, Shauck, Iberia and State Route 229 at US Route 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cardington, OH
City
Lexington, OH
City
Waldo, OH
City
Marion, OH
City
West Mansfield, OH
City
Iberia, OH
City
Fulton, OH
City
Marengo, OH
County
Richland County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Mount Gilead, OH
City
Morral, OH
County
Morrow County, OH
City
Sparta, OH
City
Morrow, OH
City
Bellville, OH
County
Marion County, OH
City
Chesterville, OH
City
Butler, OH
City
Caledonia, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Wind Gust#Prospect#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden discusses Afghanistan withdrawal with Merkel

President Biden on Wednesday spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the ongoing withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and efforts to evacuate vulnerable Afghans. "They praised the ongoing efforts of their military and civilian personnel who are working closely together in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens, vulnerable...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...

Comments / 0

Community Policy