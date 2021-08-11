Special Weather Statement issued for Marion, Morrow, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for north central Ohio. Target Area: Marion; Morrow; Richland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Richland, central Marion and Morrow Counties through 515 PM EDT At 420 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Morral to near Marion to near West Mansfield. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Marion, Mount Gilead, Lexington, Cardington, Bellville, Ashley, Prospect, Waldo, Chesterville, Sparta, Butler, Lucas, Caledonia, Edison, Marengo, Fulton, Shauck, Iberia and State Route 229 at US Route 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH