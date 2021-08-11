Cancel
Door County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN KEWAUNEE AND SOUTH CENTRAL DOOR COUNTIES At 320 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sturgeon Bay to near Algoma to Luxemburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sturgeon Bay, Algoma, Luxemburg, Casco, Forestville, Clay Banks, Lincoln, Gregorville, Rankin and Euren. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

