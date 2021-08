As of Thursday, more than 2.38 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 5,500 having been vaccinated in the past 24 hours.During his “Team Kentucky” update, Governor Andy Beshear noted he hoped to continue to see those trends, as the rate of hospitalizations, ventilator implementation and intensive care unit occupancy have all increased exponentially in key locations across the Commonwealth.