OK Cafe owner creates film ‘Charming the Hearts of Men’ starring Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel, Sean Astin
Susan DeRose wrote and directed the movie. Susan DeRose is expanding beyond being the co-owner of OK Cafe, Bones and Blue Ridge Grill. DeRose has written and directed her own period-piece movie, which is coming to selected movie theaters and video on demand Friday: “Charming the Hearts of Men” starring Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel and Sean Astin. It was shot in Madison and Athens in 2019.www.ajc.com
