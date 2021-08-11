REVIEW: Greek Honey Puffs are a Sweet Addition to Fire Eater’s Grill at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
If you’re visiting the Lost Continent at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, there aren’t very many things to do besides shop and eat. Poseidon’s Fury has been closed for over a year now, so we typically only visit the Lost Continent for a Knife, Fork, and Spoon Grilled Cheese from Mythos. While passing by Fire Eater’s Grill, we spotted Greek Honey Puffs on the menu and knew we had to stop and give them a try.wdwnt.com
Comments / 0