Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Could we ever see a 5th Disney theme park in Florida?

By Christopher Heath, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOqy8_0bOob4XQ00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney Disney opened its fourth theme park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, in 1998.

The opening capped off a 16-year expansion at the resort, which began in 1982 with the opening of Epcot, followed by Disney-MGM Studios (now Disney’s Hollywood Studios) in 1989 and the construction of hotels and water parks.

Since the opening of Animal Kingdom, one question has continued to bubble up -- “Will Disney eventually build a fifth theme park?”

“Oh, absolutely. I think we will see a fifth theme park,” author Rick Foglesong said. “It’s important to remember when you look at this tourism market that some 80% of the people who come here have come her before. Therefore, it is important for Disney to innovate.”

Foglesong, whose book “Married to the Mouse” details Disney’s history in Central Florida, notes that decisions made by two key figures paved the way for a fifth park should Disney choose to build.

The first is Walt Disney, who sought to buy up as much land as possible to facilitate future expansion.

“Because the Disney company was able to get the land cheap, they bought a lot more land than they needed,” Foglesong said. “The story is that Roy, the brother, challenged Walt as to whether or not they needed this much land and Walt said, ‘Look what happened out in Anaheim, where we became landlocked.’ So they ended up with all this land.”

The next pivotal moment came in the mid-80s when the Disney board charged its new CEO Michael Eisner with expansion.

“They say, ‘We want you to build more hotels. We have got a lot of property.’ Michael Eisner did a study to identify property that would never be used for a theme park,” Foglesong said.

By plotting out land for hotels and leaving land for theme parks, the company set itself up for the expansion that carried it through the end of the 20th century.

But since then, talk of a fifth park has been just that, talk.

While Disney continues to set attendance records, Foglesong said that no decision about expansion will be made lightly, and the company may choose to continue to expand and renovate its existing parks rather than build a new one.

But he said as the tourism market continues to grow, he expects a fifth theme park will eventually become a reality.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
43K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Michael Eisner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Theme Parks#Theme Park#5th Disney#Walt Disney Disney#Disney Mgm Studios#Hollywood Studios#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden discusses Afghanistan withdrawal with Merkel

President Biden on Wednesday spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the ongoing withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and efforts to evacuate vulnerable Afghans. "They praised the ongoing efforts of their military and civilian personnel who are working closely together in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens, vulnerable...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...

Comments / 5

Community Policy