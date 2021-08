Ah, beach season! We know it all too well: each weekend in the summer, vacationers from Pennsylvania, Baltimore, D.C., and everywhere in between load their vehicles to the gills with coolers, bikes, suitcases, beach umbrellas and chairs, fishing gear and swimsuits. They crawl through five-mile backups with the rest of the merry throng down the Eastern Shore, all clamoring to reach Maryland’s coastal beaches.